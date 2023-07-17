​Boss hails silverware after Charity Cup success

Sleaford Town celebrate their South Kesteven Charity Cup success. Photo: Steve W Davies Photography.

​Having beaten Harrowby United in the semi-final a week earlier, the Greens then overcame a young Stamford XI 9-1 to win the silverware in style.

After going behind from the penalty spot just two minutes in, Sleaford led 5-1 at half-time thanks to goals from Jacob Fenton, Ryan Rushen (2) and new signing Marcus Pancho (2). They added four more after the break as Rushen completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot and Finlay Armond, Ryan Lennon and a fourth from Rushen completed the rout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That game came after a 0-0 draw with Lincoln City in the club’s Centenary Friendly at the Longwater Stadium on Wednesday, meaning player-boss Tom Ward was pleased with how his side is progressing ahead of the season opener at AFC Mansfield on July 29.

He told the club’s social media channels: “I’d said we needed to address not being clinical enough after the Lincoln game, and obviously there will be games where we create opportunities we don’t score, but we need to start putting them away and we did that against Stamford.

"It was good to see the goals shared around amongst the attacking boys too. If you’re not scoring in pre-season it’s not the end of the world but as a striker it’s good to get a couple under your belt to get yourself rolling.

"No matter what we did, it was still a trophy so we wanted to go out and win it and take that into the season, so it’s hopefully the first of many.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We’ve got two games to go now and will be looking to win them both and keep working on what we’ve been working on and getting the patterns right.”

Sleaford host Asfordby Amateurs on Tuesday night (18th) before welcoming Nettleham on Saturday in their final friendly.

Defender Tristan Drummond, meanwhile, has been added to the squad after impressing against Lincoln.