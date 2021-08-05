Boss Martin wants Louth Town to build on cup final heartbreak as they kick off Lincs League season with 'tough test'

Louth Town face Immingham this weekend. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Louth Town manager Carl Martin believes last season’s heartbreak will spur his side on as the Lincolnshire League kicks off on Saturday.

The White Wolves travel to old foes Immingham Town (KO 3pm) in their first competitive game since May’s extra-time defeat to Nunsthorpe Tavern in the Supplementary Cup final.

“It was very disappointing to end the season like that,” said Martin.

“But a I said to the lads, that will spur us on and hopefully this season we’ll get the silverware we deserve.

“We’ve been together two or three years and brought some players in this summer.

“We’re becoming an established Lincs League team and we’ve got a really good ethos at the club and a good bond together. Hopefully, we can go from strength to strength.”

However, Martin expects a competitive opener for his side.

“It’ll be a tough test,” he said.

“They’ve got a new manager in and brought in a nucleus of new players.”

While the White Wolves’ pre-season may have been a little stop-start, the manager was pleased with some stern competition.

Martin continued: “With Covid in the area it’s been a bit disjointed, we had to shut the club for seven to 10 days.

“But we’ve had some good fixtures against Boston Town, Grimsby Borough and Winterton Rangers - teams in divisions above us.

“It’s been good to get back. It’s just to see what level we need to reach and where we need to be at. The lads have embraced it.”

Meanwhile, Tetney Rovers - who won the Challenge Cup last season - will begin their campaign at Grimsby Borough Reserves.