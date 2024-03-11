Boss Russ Wilcox praises squad togetherness as Gainsborough Trinity make it five wins on the spin

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clambering into the top half of the NPL, Wilcox said: “Did we deserve it? Probably not, but these things happen when things are going your way.

“That’s five on the spin and the lads have to take great credit for that.

“From where we were in December, when we were shocking, that’s another clean sheet away from home.

Ashley Jackson heads home Saturday's winner at Whitby. Photo by Brian Murfield.

“It’s about staying in games. That’s another win away from home.

“Getting through key moments, staying strong together, if your mate makes a mistake, the next one covers him. We are working really hard in and out of possession.”

“It’s down to spirit, togetherness, hard work, putting bodies on the line, getting blocks in and then showing that little bit of quality at the end.

Lewis Butroid has put in a fantastic delivery.

"We had spoken about the space in their near post area. Jacko (Ash Jackson) has made a great run into there, and he has got a great flick on it.”

The 93rd minute winner sealed back-to-back wins against Whitby in the last seven days, without conceding a goal.

Trinity had managed only three clean sheets in the first half of the season, but since 1st January have kept six clean sheets in nine games.

The 21 points gained in that period, nearly doubling the Gainsborough tally in half the number of games, has demonstrated the togetherness of the group.

But Wilcox doesn’t want to rest on his laurels, quickly moving to secure the services of Connor Shanks prior to the weekend.

The versatile attacking midfielder having been released from Spennymoor Town.

“Shanks is a player I’ve admired for a while. He’s technically very good, and he will add quality and competition to the group,” said Wilcox.

Tickets are selling well for Trinity's forthcoming Speaker's Event with the legendary Ron Atkinson at Thonock Park on Thursday, 28th March.