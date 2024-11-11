Boss takes positives as Sleaford draw, while keeper says goodbye

Matt Evans praised Sleaford's defensive display but lamented the fact the Greens couldn't score. Photo: Steve Davies.

Matt Evans was satisfied to see his Sleaford Town register another important United Counties League Premier Division North point on Saturday afternoon as they drew 0-0 with Shirebrook Town at the MKM Ground.

In a game of few chances, neither goalkeeper was called into serious action with Sleaford’s Anandhu Rajendran making his debut following the departure of Liam Flitton from the club last week, another debutant being striker Harry Gibbons.

And speaking to the club’s media after the game, Evans was happy with a point, albeit frustrated his side again couldn’t find the net.

He said: “I’m really pleased with the way we dug in and we’ve defended really well – that’s two games now without conceding in open play.

"It was good to get the clean sheet with the new goalkeeper coming in too as that breeds confidence, although it comes from all 11 players on the pitch.

"I just don’t know what we’ve got to do to score a goal at the moment. It’s not quite landing for us.

"There was a goalmouth scramble where the ball hit two of our players and it’s amazing how nobody could just poke it over the line from a yard out, but we’re getting the ball in the right areas to create those moments and we’ll just get some shooting practice in!”

Sleaford now prepare to go to AFC Mansfield on Saturday.

Outgoing goalkeeper Liam Flitton, meanwhile, posted a message to fans on Twitter following his departure that came just days after he’d scored a last-gasp equaliser at Hucknall Town.

Flitton, who made over 100 appearances for the Greens and was also club captain, said: “I spent two-and-a-half unforgettable years at Sleaford but the time has come to say goodbye.

"At 17 I was just a kid who wanted to play for his hometown club and 17 clean sheets and the club’s highest ever finish meant it was a no-brainer to stay on.

"To make over 100 appearances for the club and captain them at 19, moments like that I will cherish.

"I’d like to say thank you to everyone involved with the club – the management team, the fans and the players. Thank you for being part of my journey.”