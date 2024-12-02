Boss thanks fans

Gainsborough Trinity boss Russ Wilcox thanked the club’s magnificent army of 1,050 supporters for their backing after his side lost their FA Cup Second Round tie 1-0 at League Two Harrogate Town on Friday night.

The only goal of the live televised game came 15 minutes into the second period after Trinity had started the half brightly, Dean Corneilus heading home Liam Daly's pinpoint centre.

“Our fans were absolutely magnificent - they were unbelievable,” said Wilcox. “We now need that kind of support every week, starting this week in the FA Trophy, then in the league to help push us up the table.

“It has taken us 14 months to put this squad together. There's competition for places and now it's the old cliche of concentrating on the league and seeing just how far up the table we can push ourselves.”

Gainsborough Trinity's army of away fans at Harrogate on Friday night. Photo by Heather King.

On the Harrogate defeat, he said: “We struggled in the first half. They made it difficult for us, but they're three leagues higher than us, so you would expect that to a degree.

“So we were delighted to go in 0-0 at half-time. Then I thought we had a right good go in the second half.

“We created half chances. We should have had a penalty too for the two-footer on Fraser Preston after the ball had gone. It's only been a one goal game and we were right in it until the end, but they were worthy winners on the night. We have to hold our hands up there.

“Sometimes going one down, it can quickly become two, three, but this group have got each other's backs. They're so hard-working and so together. They're a fantastic group to work with.”

The wait to focus on the league is set to continue for Wilcox and his side as first there is the small matter of the Isuzu FA Trophy.

Rushall Olympic visit the Kal Group Stadium on Saturday afternoon, having parted company with former Grantham Town manager Adam Stevens on Monday morning.

In temporary charge of the National League North basement boys is former West Brom cult hero, Richard Sneekes, who will be looking for a reaction to their 3-0 defeat at the hands of Hereford, seven days earlier.

Curtis Durose is still cup-tied, while Jack McMenemey, Danny Devine and Paul Cooper are all available for selection.