Boss Tom Shaw praises Gainsborough Trinity supporters

Gainsborough Trinity boss Tom Shaw.

Speaking after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Stafford Rangers, which saw both goals come in second-half stoppage time as Michael Tait-Moran cancelled out Cieron Kean’s opener for Trinity, Shaw says the patience shown by the club’s supporters has been key to the team’s development.

And he has urged for more of the same for the remainder of the season.

He said: “They’ve been fantastic. They’ve had a patience with us that’s been required and I think they understand what we’re trying to do this year and the reasons why, so any moments where we may not have won or had a couple of average results in a row, there’s been no drama or pressure on the players.

"They’ve backed them and have been good with me too, so I’m grateful for how they’ve carried themselves as a bunch of supporters as they’ve been brilliant for us and we’ll need them for the last 14 games.”

Regarding Saturday’s draw, Shaw was satisfied with the result despite having seen what looked like a dramatic three points reduced to just one.

He said: “I’m OK with that result. Obviously when you score late on you really don’t want to then concede, but given how the game panned out and fact Stafford are a really good, honest team who are in great form, I felt the result was about right.

"The nature of it stings a little bit but I spoke to the players on Thursday and asked for some real application, whatever the results, and to be right with the things we have a choice on like attitude and application which I want to be through the roof, and I was really pleased with them.

"That’s a marker now for the remainder of the season and I came away pretty content with that.”