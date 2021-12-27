Boss Ward wants Sleaford Town 'on song' for derby hat-trick

Will Rawdon. Photo: Oliver Atklin

Tom Ward wants his Sleaford Town ‘available and on song’ as they face three Lincolnshire derby matches over the festive period.

The Greens entertain Boston Town at Eslaforde Park on Tuesday (KO 3pm) before trips to Deeping Rangers on January 3 and Holbeach United five days later.

“Hopefully I’ll be back, I’m desperate to play,” said Ward, who was one of several players unavailable for Saturday’s 3-1 win at Heanor Town.

“But I’ve got to work very hard to get my shirt back now.

“It (player selection) is a lovely headache to have.

“We want to be strong. It’s a busy period and (we have) three local games where they’re tasty derbies and we’ll need everybody about, available and on song.”

Charlie Ward will be suspended for the game against former club Boston, but fellow ex-Poachers Joe Smith and Kyle Watkins should be available.