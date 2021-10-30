BOSTON LEAGUE: Fixtures

Today's games...

By Duncan Browne
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 8:49 am
Updated Saturday, 30th October 2021, 8:52 am
Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Football League

Fixtures for October 30:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Northgate Olympic v Pointon, Spilsby Town v Railway Athletic, Swineshead Institute v Wyberton Reserves.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston College v Eagle United, Fishtoft v Railway Athletic Reserves, Horncastle Town Reserves v Park United, Kirton Town v FC Hammers, Woodhall Spa United v Bull Athletic.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Billinghay Athletic v Coningsby Reserves, Boston Athletic v Caythorpe, Freiston v Spalding Harriers, Pointon Reserves v Spilsby Town

Reserves.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Bull Athletic Reserves v Ancaster Athletic United, Eagle United Reserves v Boston Bears, Holbeach Bank v Fishtoft Reserves, Sibsey v FC Wrangle, Swineshead Institute A v Boston College Reserves.

BostonDistrict Football League