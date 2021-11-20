BOSTON LEAGUE: Fixtures

Workforce Unlimited Saturday Football League
Fixtures for November 20 (KO 2.15pm):
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Coningsby v Spilsby Town, Fulbeck Utd v Northgate Olympic, Pointon v Railway Athletic, Skegness Town A v Swineshead Institute.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Park United v Horncastle Town Reserves.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Swineshead Institute Res v Coningsby Reserves, Woodhall Spa Reserves v Pointon Reserves.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Boston College Reserves v Fishtoft Reserves, Eagle United Reserves v Bull Athletic Reserves.
Target Newspapers Challenge Cup, round two (KO 1.45pm): Ancaster Athletic United v Spalding Harriers, Boston Athletic v Swineshead Institute A, Boston Bears v Freiston, Bull Athletic v Kirton Town, Caythorpe v Eagle United, FC Wrangle v Boston College, Woodhall Spa United v Sibsey.