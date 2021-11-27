BOSTON LEAGUE: Fixtures

Today's games

By Duncan Browne
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 12:35 am
Fixtures. Photo: Getty Images

Workforce Unlimited Boston League

Fixtures for November 27:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2.15pm): Fulbeck United v Wyberton Reserves, Northgate Olympic v Swineshead Institute, Skegness Town A v Pointon.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Fishtoft v Eagle United, Woodhall Spa United v Boston College.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic v Spalding Harriers, Caythorpe v Billinghay Athletic, Swineshead Institute Res v Freiston.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Boston Bears v Sibsey, Ancaster Athletic United v FC Wrangle.

Main Ridge Take-Away Reserve Cup, quarter-finals (KO 1.45pm): Bull Athletic Res v Eagle United Res, Pointon Res v Park United Res, Railway Athletic Res v Boston College Res, Woodhall Spa United Res v Spilsby Town Res.

Wyberton ReservesBoston