BOSTON LEAGUE: Fixtures

Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday League
Fixtures for December 4:
Match Energy Lincolnshire Junior Cup, round three (KO 1.30pm): Pinchbeck United Reserves v Fulbeck United, Pointon v Deeping Rangers Reserves.
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Skegness Town A v Railway Athletic, Wyberton Reserves v Coningsby.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston College v Kirton Town, Bull Athletic v Park United, Horncastle Town Reserves v Railway Athletic Reserves, Woodhall Spa v Eagle United.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Billinghay Athletic v Woodhall Spa Reserves, Freiston v Boston Athletic, Spilsby Town Reserves v Swineshead Institute Reserves.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Ancaster Athletic United v Boston College Reserves, Boston Bears v Swineshead Institute A, Holbeach Bank v Park United Reserves, Sibsey v Bull Athletic Reserves.