BOSTON LEAGUE: Fixtures

Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday Football League
Fixtures for January 8 (KO 2pm):
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Coningsby v Northgate Olympic, Spilsby Town v Skegness Town A.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston College v Park United, Kirton Town v Horncastle Town Reserves.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Spalding Harriers v Freiston, Swineshead Institute Res v Billinghay Athletic, Woodhall Spa Reserves v Caythorpe.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Boston Bears v Holbeach Bank, FC Wrangle v Sibsey, Fishtoft Reserves v Ancaster Athletic United, Swineshead Institute A v Bull Athletic Reserves.
Match Energy Lincolnshire Junior Cup, quarter-finals (KO 1.30pm): Fulbeck United v Limestone Rangers, Pointon v Moulton Harrox.
Main Ridge Take-Away Reserve Cup, semi-finals (KO 1.30pm): Railway Athletic Reserves v Eagle United Reserves, Spilsby Town Reserves v Park United Reserves.