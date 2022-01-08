BOSTON LEAGUE: Fixtures

Today's games

By Duncan Browne
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 1:09 am
Fixtures. Photo: Getty Images

Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday Football League

Fixtures for January 8 (KO 2pm):

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Coningsby v Northgate Olympic, Spilsby Town v Skegness Town A.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston College v Park United, Kirton Town v Horncastle Town Reserves.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Spalding Harriers v Freiston, Swineshead Institute Res v Billinghay Athletic, Woodhall Spa Reserves v Caythorpe.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Boston Bears v Holbeach Bank, FC Wrangle v Sibsey, Fishtoft Reserves v Ancaster Athletic United, Swineshead Institute A v Bull Athletic Reserves.

Match Energy Lincolnshire Junior Cup, quarter-finals (KO 1.30pm): Fulbeck United v Limestone Rangers, Pointon v Moulton Harrox.

Main Ridge Take-Away Reserve Cup, semi-finals (KO 1.30pm): Railway Athletic Reserves v Eagle United Reserves, Spilsby Town Reserves v Park United Reserves.

BostonFootball LeagueHorncastle Town Reserves