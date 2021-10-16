BOSTON LEAGUE: Results

Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday League
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Coningsby 1 Fulbeck United 2, Swineshead Institute 1 Pointon 1, Wyberton Reserves 1 Spilsby Town 2.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Eagle Utd 4 Park Utd 4, FC Hammers v Boston College -postponed, Horncastle Town Reserves 3 Kirton Town 2.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic 2 Spilsby Town Reserves 6, Freiston v Caythorpe - postponed, Pointon Reserves 2 Billinghay Athletic 7.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: FC Wrangle 2 Ancaster Athletic United 1, Holbeach Bank 3 Boston Bears 0, Sibsey 6 Swineshead Institute A 1.
Main Ridge Take-Away Reserve Cup, round one: Boston College Reserves 5 wineshead Institute Reserves 4, Bull Athletic Reserves 4 Fishtoft Reserves 2, Railway Athletic Reserves 2 Coningsby Reserves 1.