BOSTON LEAGUE: Results

Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Football League
Results from October 23:
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Railway Athletic 1 Swineshead Institute 3, Spilsby Town 3 Coningsby 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Bull Athletic 2 Horncastle Town Res 4, Kirton Town 3 Fishtoft 6.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Caythorpe 4 Pointon Res 0, Coningsby Res 1 Freiston 2, Spalding Harriers 8 Boston Athletic 2.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Boston Bears 2 Boston College Res 1, FC Wrangle 1 Bull Athletic Res 2, Park United Res 0 Holbeach Bank 1, Sibsey 6 Fishtoft Res 2, Swineshead Ins A 1 Eagle United Res 2.
Fishftoft Cup, quarter-finals: Boston College 4 Billinghay Athletic 1, Eagle United 1 Northgate Olympic 7, Pointon 8 Wyberton Reserves 2, Woodhall Spa Utd 1 Skegness Town A 1 (Skegness Town A won 4-3 on pens).