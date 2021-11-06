BOSTON LEAGUE: Results

Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday League
Results from November 6:
Lincs Junior Cup, round two: Billinghay Athletic 1 Barton Town Reserves 4, Briggensians 1 Fulbeck United 7, Crowland Town Res 2 Pointon 9, Crowle Colts 6 Park United 1.
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Northgate Olympic 3 Spilsby Town 0, Skegness Town A 6 Coningsby 0, Wyberton Reserves 3 Railway Athletic 3.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Bull Athletic v FC Hammers - postponed, Fishtoft 6 Horncastle Town Res 1, Railway Athletic Res 2 Woodhall Spa Utd 0.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Coningsby Reserves v Pointon Reserves - postponed, Spilsby Town Reserves 5 Boston Athletic 3, Swineshead Ins Res 3 Caythorpe 2, Woodhall Spa Utd Res 4 Freiston 0.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Ancaster Athletic Utd 4 Park United Res 2, Boston Bears v South Lincs Swifts - postponed, Boston College Res 3 Bull Athletic Res 2, Eagle Utd Reserves 1 Fishtoft Reserves 0, Swineshead Ins A 0 Holbeach Bank 2.