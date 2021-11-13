BOSTON LEAGUE: Results

Workforce Unlimited Premier League:
Results from November 13:
Sharman Burgess Sposrts Cup: Coningsby 0 Bull Athletic 3, Eagle United 2 Boston College 1, FC Wrangle 1 Pointon 9, Fishtoft 1 Woodhall Spa Utd 0, Fulbeck United 8 Swineshead Institute 2, Horncastle Utd Res 0 Northgate Olympic 3, Railway Athletic 2 Billinghay Athletic 1, Wyberton Res 1 Spilsby Town 2.
Division Two: Caythorpe 2 Spilsby Town Res 0, Pointon Reserves 4 Freiston 2, Spalding Harriers v Coningsby Reserves - posponed.
Division Three: Ancaster Ath Utd 2 Fishtoft Reserves 1, Bull Athletic Res 2 Holbeach Bank 2, Park United Res 2 Boston Bears 2, South Lincs Swifts v Sibsey - postponed.