BOSTON LEAGUE: Results

Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday League
Results from November 20:
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Coningsby v Spilsby Town - postponed, Fulbeck Utd 0 Northgate Olympic 2, Pointon 4 Railway Athletic 0, Skegness Town A 3 Swineshead Institute 3.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Park United 1 Horncastle Town Res 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Woodhall Spa Res 6 Pointon Reserves 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Boston College Res 2 Fishtoft Reserves 1, Eagle United Res 3 Bull Athletic Res 2.
Target Newspapers Challenge Cup, round two: Ancaster Ath Utd 2 Spalding Harriers 4, Boston Athletic 3 Swineshead Ins A 4, Boston Bears 3 Freiston 2, Bull Athletic 2 Kirton Town 0, Caythorpe 2 Eagle United 8, FC Wrangle 1 Boston College 3, Woodhall Spa Utd 0 Sibsey 6.