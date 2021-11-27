BOSTON LEAGUE: Results

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division
Results for November 27:
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Fulbeck United 3 Wyberton Reserves 2, Northgate Olympic 1 Swineshead Institute 2, Skegness Town A 0 Pointon 4.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Fishtoft 3 Eagle United 1, Woodhall Spa Utd 1 Boston College 6.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic v Spalding Harriers - postponed, Caythorpe v Billinghay Athletic - postponed, Swineshead Ins Res 4 Freiston 2.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Boston Bears 3 Sibsey 1, FC Wrangle 3 Ancaster Athletic Utd 7.
Main Ridge Take Away Reserve Cup, quarter-finals: Bull Athletic Reserves 2 Eagle United Reserves 4, Pointon Reserves v Park United Reserves - postponed, Railway Athletic Reserves 6 Boston College Reserves 2, Woodhall Spa Utd Res 2 Spilsby Town Reserves 5.