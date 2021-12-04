BOSTON LEAGUE: Results

Workforce Unlimited Boston Saturday League
Results from December 4:
Match Energy Lincolnshire Junior Cup, round three: Pinchbeck Utd Res 1 Fulbeck Utd 3, Pointon 5 Deeping Rangers Res 4.
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Skegness Town A 4 Railway Athletic 2, Wyberton Reserves 13 Coningsby 0.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston College 2 Kirton Town 1, Bull Athletic 2 Park United 0, Horncastle Town Res 2 Railway Athletic Res 1, Woodhall Spa United 0 Eagle United 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Billinghay Athletic 4 Woodhall Spa Utd Res 3, Freiston 4 Boston Athletic 2, Spilsby Town Res 11 Swineshead Ins Res 3.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Ancaster Athletic Utd 1 Boston College Res 1, Boston Bears 1 Swineshead Ins A 0, Holbeach Bank 1 Park United Res 2, Sibsey 0 Bull Athletic Res 0.