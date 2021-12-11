BOSTON LEAGUE: Results

Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday Football League
Results from December 11:
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Fulbeck United 1 Skegness Town A 0, Northgate Olympic 6 Wyberton Reserves 1, Railway Athletic 3 Coningsby 3, Swineshead Institute Spilsby Town 2.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston College 0 Bull Athletic 3, Horncastle Town Res 0 Woodhall Spa United 1, Kirton Town 3 Eagle United 4, Park United 0 Fishtoft 4.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic 3 Billinghay Ath 2, Freiston 2 Woodhall Spa Res 0, Pointon Reserves 5 Swineshead Ins Res 0.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Eagle United Res 2 Park United Res 1, Fishtoft Reserves 3 Boston Bears 6, Sibsey 3 Boston College Res 0, Swineshead Ins Res 3 Ancaster Ath Utd 2.