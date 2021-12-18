BOSTON LEAGUE: Results

Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday Football League
Results from December 18:
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Northgate Olympic 7 Railway Athletic 1, Spilsby Town 2 Fulbeck United 1, Swineshead Institute v Coningsby - postponed, Wyberton Reserves 0 Pointon 4.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Railway Athletic Res 0 Fishtoft 9, Woodhall Spa United 4 Kirton Town 2.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Caythorpe 2 Freiston 2, Woodhall Spa Utd Res 3 Spilsby Town Res 3.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Boston College Res 4 Ancaster Athletic Utd 1, Bull Athletic Res 2 Eagle United Res 1, FC Wrangle 2 Fishtoft Res 2.
Target Newspoapers Challenge Cup, quarter-finals: Eagle United 2 Bull Athletic 1, Sibsey 1 Park United 1 (Park United won 3-2 on penalties), Spalding Harriers 2 Boston Bears 5, Swineshead Institute A 2 Boston College 8.
Main Ridge Take Away Reserve Cup, quarter-final: Pointon Res 3 Park United Res 4.