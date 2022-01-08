BOSTON LEAGUE: Results

Workforce Unlimited Saturday Football League
Results from January 8:
Match Energy Lincs Junior Ciup, quarter-finals: Fulbeck United 0 Limestone Rangers 3, Pointon 0 Moulton Harrox 2.
Main Ridge Take Away Reserve Cup semi-finals: Railway Athletic Res 2 Eagle United Res 5, Spilsby Town Res 4 Park United Res 1.
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Coningsby 0 Northgate Olympic 4, Spilsby Town 3 Skegness Town A 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston College 2 Park United 2, Kirton Town v Horncastle Town Res - abandoned.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Spalding Harriers v Freiston - postponed, Swineshead Ins Res 6 Billinghay Athletic 4, Woodhall Spa Res v Caythorpe - postponed.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Boston Bears 5 Holbeach Bank 4, FC Wrangle 2 Sibsey 7, Fishtoft Res 5 Ancaster Athletic Utd 2, Swineshead Ins A 3 Bull Athletic Res 1.