BOSTON LEAGUE: Results

Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday League
Results from January 15:
Premier Division: Northgate Olympic 2 Fulbeck United 1.
Division One: Eagle United 3 Railway Athletic Res 0, Kirton Town 5 Woodhall Spa United 3.
Division Two: Spalding Harriers 4 Caythorpe 2, Spilsby Town Res 2 Pointon Reserves 2.
Division Three: Ancaster Ath Utd 2 Holbeach Bank 1, Bull Athletic Res 3 Boston Bears 0, Park United Res 0 Eagle United Res 5.
BB Insure Willoughby Cup, round one: Boston College 1 Railway Athletic 2, Fishtoft v Freiston - postponed, Pointon 3 Spilsby Town 2, Skegness Town v Billinghay Athletic - AW, Swineshead Ins 1 Park United 3, Wyberton Res v Coningsby - HW.