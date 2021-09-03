BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Fixtures

Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday Football League
Fixtures for Saturday, September4:
Match Energy Lincolnshire Junior Cup, preliminary round (KO 1.30pm): Brigg Town CIC Development v Boston Bears, College Wanderers v Bull Athletic, Limestone Rangers v Wyberton Reserves, Manor Park v Billinghay Athletic, Northgate Olympic v Long Sutton Athletic, Splisby Town v Deeping United, Tydd FC v Eagle United.
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Fulbeck United v Railway Athletic, Swineshead Institute v Skegness Town A.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Fishtoft v FC Hammers, Kirton Town v Park United, Woodhall Spa United v Horncastle Town Reserves.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic v Swineshead Institute Reserves, Spalding Harriers v Pointon Reserves, Spilsby Town Reserves v Woodhall Spa Reserves.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Boston College Reserves v Sibsey, Holbeach Bank v Ancaster Athletic United, Park United Reserves v Fishtoft Reserves, Swineshead Institute A v FC Wrangle.