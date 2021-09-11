BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Fixtures

Fixtures:
Workforce Unlimited Division One: FC Hammers v Railway Athletic Reserves.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic v Woodhall Spa United Reserves, Pointon Reserves v Caythorpe, Spilsby Town Reserves v Freiston, Swineshead Institute Reserves v Spalding Harriers.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Ancaster Athletic United v Bull Athletic Reserves, Boston Bears v Park United Reserves, FC Wrangle v South Lincs Swifts, Holbeach Bank v Eagle United Reserves, Sibsey v Fishtoft Reserves.
Fishtoft Cup, round one (KO 2pm): Billinghay Athletic v Park United, Eagle United v Splisby Town, Northgate Olympic v Kirton Town, Railway Athletic v Boston College - postponed, Skegness Town A v Coningsby, Swineshead Institute v Pointon, Woodhall Spa United v
Fishtoft.