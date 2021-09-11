BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Fixtures

Today’s matches…

By Duncan Browne
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 4:59 am
Updated Saturday, 11th September 2021, 7:06 am
Fixtures:

Workforce Unlimited Division One: FC Hammers v Railway Athletic Reserves.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic v Woodhall Spa United Reserves, Pointon Reserves v Caythorpe, Spilsby Town Reserves v Freiston, Swineshead Institute Reserves v Spalding Harriers.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Ancaster Athletic United v Bull Athletic Reserves, Boston Bears v Park United Reserves, FC Wrangle v South Lincs Swifts, Holbeach Bank v Eagle United Reserves, Sibsey v Fishtoft Reserves.

Fishtoft Cup, round one (KO 2pm): Billinghay Athletic v Park United, Eagle United v Splisby Town, Northgate Olympic v Kirton Town, Railway Athletic v Boston College - postponed, Skegness Town A v Coningsby, Swineshead Institute v Pointon, Woodhall Spa United v

Fishtoft.