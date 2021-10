BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Fixtures

Boston United midfielder Paul Green takes on fitness role at Doncaster Rovers

News you can trust since

Match Energy Lincolnshire Junior Cup, round two (KO 1.30pm): Bull Athletic v Lincoln Moorlands Railway, Crowle Colts v Northgate Olympic, Fishtoft v Wyberton, Fulbeck United v Grantham Town Academy, Lincoln United Development v Railway Athletic, Louth Old Boys v Swineshead Institute, Market Rasen Town v Kirton Town, North Somercotes United v Coningsby, Park United v Holbeach Bank Reserves, Pointon v Immingham Town, Skegness Town A v Brigg Town CIC, Spalding Harriers v Grimsby Borough, The Butchers Arms v Billinghay Athletic.