BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Fixtures

Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday League
Fixtures for Saturday, October 9:
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Coningsby v Wyberton Reserves, Fulbeck United v Pointon, Northgate Olympic v Skegness Town A, Spilsby Town v Swineshead Institute.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Eagle United v Horncastle Town Reserves, Fishtoft v Woodhall Spa United, Park United v FC Hammers, Railway Athletic Reserves v Bull Athletic.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Billinghay Athletic v Freiston, Caythorpe v Spalding Harriers, Spilsby Town Reserves v Coningsby Reserves, Woodhall Spa Reserves v Swineshead Institute Reserves.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Ancaster Athletic United v Eagle United Reserves, Boston College Reserves v South Lincs Swifts, Bull Athletic Reserves v Sibsey, FC Wrangle v Holbeach Bank, Swineshead Institute A v Park United Reserves.