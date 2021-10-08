BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Fixtures

Today's games...

By Duncan Browne
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 12:15 am
Today's games. Photo: Getty Images

Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday League

Fixtures for Saturday, October 9:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Coningsby v Wyberton Reserves, Fulbeck United v Pointon, Northgate Olympic v Skegness Town A, Spilsby Town v Swineshead Institute.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Eagle United v Horncastle Town Reserves, Fishtoft v Woodhall Spa United, Park United v FC Hammers, Railway Athletic Reserves v Bull Athletic.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Billinghay Athletic v Freiston, Caythorpe v Spalding Harriers, Spilsby Town Reserves v Coningsby Reserves, Woodhall Spa Reserves v Swineshead Institute Reserves.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Ancaster Athletic United v Eagle United Reserves, Boston College Reserves v South Lincs Swifts, Bull Athletic Reserves v Sibsey, FC Wrangle v Holbeach Bank, Swineshead Institute A v Park United Reserves.

