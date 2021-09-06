BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Workforce Unlimited Boston & District Saturday League results - September 4...
Lincolnshire Junior Cup: Brigg Town Development v Boston Bears - HW, Manor Park 1 Billinghay Athletic 6, College Wanderers 0 Bull Athletic 1, Tydd St Mary 4 Eagle United 1, Limestone Rangers 2 Wyberton Reserves 1, Northgate Olympic 3 Long Sutton Athletic 1, Spilsby Town 2 Deeping United 3.
Premier Division: Fulbeck United 3 Railway Athletic 0, Swineshead Institute 2 Skegness Town A 2.
Division One: Fishtoft 2 FC Hammers 0, Kirton Town 2 Park United 3, Woodhall Spa United 3 Horncastle Town Reserves 0.
Division Two: Boston Athletic 0 Swineshead Institute 5, Spalding Harriers 6 Pointon Reserves 1, Spilsby Town Reserves 5 Woodhall Spa United Reserves 2.
Division Three: Boston College Reserves 3 Sibsey 2, Holbeach Bank 1 Ancaster Athletic 1, Park United Reserves 0 Fishtoft Reserves 6, Swineshead Institute Third 5 FC Wrangle 0.