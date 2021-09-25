BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday Football League
Results from September 25:
Premier Division: Fulbeck United 2 Swineshead Institute 2, Skegness Town A v Spilsby Town - postponed.
Division One: Kirton Town 0 Boston College 6, Railway Athletic Res 3 Horncastle Town Res 0.
Division Two: Caythorpe 2 Swineshead Ins Res 3, Freiston 1 Coningsby Res 2, Woodhall Spa Utd Res 1 Spalding Harriers 5.
Division Three: Boston College Res 3 Park Utd Res 1, Bull Athletic Res 5 Swineshead Ins A 0, Sibsey 5 Eagle Utd Res 2, South Lincs Swifts v Fishtoft Res - postponed.
Target Newspapers Challenge Cup, round one: Ancaster Athletic 7 Billinghay Athletic 3, Eagle United v Holbeack Bank - HW, FC Hammers 1 Boston Bears 2, Fishtoft 1 Park United 4.