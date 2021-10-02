BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday League
Results from October 2:
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Woodhall Spa United 3 Railway Athletic Res 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Coningsby Reserves v Woodhall Spa Utd Reserves - abandoned, Freiston 3 Pointon Reserves 7, Spilsby Town Reserves 12 Caythorpe 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Boston Bears 3 Fishtoft Reserves 0, Boston College Res 2 FC Wrangle 0, Eagle United Res 5 Holbeach Bank 4, Sibsey 9 Park United Res 2, South Lincs Swifts 0 Ancaster Ath Colts 9.
Match Energy Lincs Junior Cup, round two: Bull Athletic 2 Lincoln Moorlands 3, Crowle Colts 4 Northgate Olympic 0, Fishtoft 3 Wyberton 5, Fulbeck United v Grantham Town Academy - HW, Lincoln United Development 4 Railway Athletic 2, Louth Old Boys 5 Swineshead Institute 3, Market Rasen Town 3 Kirton Town 2, North Somercoates Utd 4 Coningsby 1, Park United 2 Holbeach Bank Res 0, Pointon v Immingham Town - HW, Skegness Town 2 Brigg Town CIC 3, Spalding Harriers 1 Grimsby Borough 3, The Butchers Arms 1 Billinghay Athletic 1 (Billinghay won 5-3 on penalties).