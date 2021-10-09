BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Football League
Results from October 9:
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Coningsby 1 Wyberton Reserves 1, Fulbeck United 2 Pointon 3, Northgate Olympic 1 Skegness Town A 3, Spilsby Town 1 Swineshead Institute 2.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Eagle United 8 Horncastle Town Res 2, Fishtoft 4 Woodhall Spa 0, Park United 5 FC Hammers 0, Railway Ath Res 0 Bull Athletic 4.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Billinghay Athletic 3 Freiston 1, Caythorpe 2 Spalding Harriers 7, Spilsby Town Res 1 Coningsby Res 2, Woodhall Spa Res 5 Swinesdhead Institute Res 2.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Ancaster Athletic 0 Eagle United Res 5, Boston College Res 7 South Lincs Swifts 1, Bull Ath Reserves 2 Sibsey 6, FC Wrangle 1 Holbeach Bank 2, Swineshead Ins A 2 Park Utd Res 3.