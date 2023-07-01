Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Boston sign defender Dan Worthington from Pinchbeck United for new season

Boston Town have signed experienced campaigner Dan Worthington for the new season.
By Simon Ashberry
Published 1st Jul 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 12:12 BST

Manager Martyn Bunce is delighted to have captured the versatile defender, who captained Pinchbeck United in 2022-23.

Dan has made more than 250 appearances for United Counties League clubs over the past decade.

He was part of Boston United’s youth team before being named young player of the year while on loan to Holbeach United.

Most Popular
Dan Worthington in action for Pinchbeck. Pic by Steve Davies Photography.Dan Worthington in action for Pinchbeck. Pic by Steve Davies Photography.
Dan Worthington in action for Pinchbeck. Pic by Steve Davies Photography.

Dan has also had spells with Bourne Town and Sleaford Town – and even made a single substitute appearance for the Poachers in 2017-18.

Most recently he’s been a mainstay at Pinchbeck, where he’s made 90 appearances in the last 3 seasons.

Boston Town will welcome their neighbours to the Mortgages For You Stadium on Saturday 8 July, kick-off 3pm.

Last year’s friendly was the the first between the 2 clubs for 5 years – with Town running out 2-1 winners thanks to a brace by Harry Limb.

The club's latest sporting dinner takes places at the Mortgages For You Stadium on Wednesday 5 July.

It's a great chance to meet former Nottingham Forest and England star Steve Hodge, the man who swapped shirts with Diego Maradona at the 1986 World Cup.

Doors open at 6.15pm, and the event starts at 7.15pm.

The ultimate party band White Light will be performing at the club on Saturday 15 July, playing a mix of hits from across the decades.

Doors open at 6.30pm and admission is £20 per person, including a hog roast. For tickets, call 07947 314051 or email [email protected]

Related topics:BostonBoston Town