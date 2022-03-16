Boston Town accepting applications for manager's role

Boston Town have begun the search for a new manager after Gary Edgley announced he will be leaving the dug-out at the end of the season.

Edgley told his squad of the decision prior to Saturday’s 2-0 home win against Melton Town, citing family reasons.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s not a decision that’s come lightly and not a decision that’s come overnight,” the manager said.

“I decided back in December I spoke to the chairman, expressed my views that, through personal reasons, I felt I needed to walk away.

“I wanted to finish this season off and we agreed we’d have another chat in March, which we’ve done. But I’ve got the same reasons.

“My father passing away is huge and he’ll be a big miss.

“It’s not been the same and when I had a short break with the family in November I didn’t miss it.”

Gary Edgley will leave at the end of the season. Photo: Craig Harrison

While football has not been the same for Edgley since the passing of his father, who has played a big part of his enjoyment of the game , he is looking to spending more time with his young family.

Edgley took over a club second bottom of the United Counties League Premier Division four years ago and has helped guide them up to sixth, where they ended the weekend.