Boston Town moved up into the play-off places after breezing past rivals Wisbech on Tuesday night.

Town were 3-1 winners, and have risen to fourth in the United Counties League Premier Division North table.

Wisbech started on the front foot, but once Martyn Bunce’s team got into gear they dominated the rest of the first half.

A pinpoint ball from Lee Beeson after 29 minutes found Layton Maddison, who lashed home his third goal of the campaign – not bad going considering he didn’t score at all last season.

Liam Adams receives his man-of-the-match award.

A rampaging run forward by Jordan Tate created Boston’s second goal just before the break.

He surged into the box and although his shot was parried by Wisbech goalkeeper Charlie Congreve, Tate retrieved it and laid it on for Jordan Nuttell to crash home from close range.

Liam Adams lofted a superbly-judged third on the hour after being set up by Fraser Bayliss.

The Fenmen pulled one back through Chris Assombalonga, but the Poachers could have had more – Harry Limb coming closest when he headed against the bar.

Adams was named man of the match by matchday sponsor The Laurels.

The win over Wisbech completed an excellent few days for Boston, who were 4-0 winners over Pinchbeck United on Saturday.

Adams was again on target, with the other goals coming from Limb, Maddison and Marshall Young.

Town v Wisbech: Portas, Tate, Field (Balint), Hobbins, Ford, Wilson, Beeson (Bayliss, Maddison, Nuttell (Limb), Adams, Young (Millar); unused sub: Worthington