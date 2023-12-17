Boston Town are knocked out of FA Vase by Worcester City

Two late, late goals knocked Boston Town out of the FA Vase in cruel fashion.

Worcester City struck two devastating blows in the dying minutes just as Martyn Bunce’s side were eyeing up another penalty shoot-out.

The visitors' manager Chris Cornes admitted his team had ridden their luck after a thrilling 3rd round tie that could have gone either way.

Worcester are flying high at the top of the Hellenic Premier League and came into the tie as firm favourites. But the Poachers were on the front foot from the off, pressing high and hustling Worcester out of their stride.

Boston held the upper hand in the first 45 minutes, although clear-cut chances were at a premium for both sides.

Lee Beeson’s dead balls and Luke Wilson’s long throws were a regular source of danger for the Worcester defence and there were chances for Layton Maddison, Liam Adams and Jordan Tate.

Jordan Nuttell was also a menacing presence in the air, but the hosts couldn’t make that all-important breakthrough.

After the break, Worcester got more of a foothold in the game - but still neither keeper was called into serious action until a Wilson header from a corner was clawed out by Haydn Whitcombe. It was an hour before Worcester managed an effort on target, a tame header that went straight into Portas’s arms.

Fraser Bayliss lashed a powerful shot over the bar after a neat turn early in the second half before Bunce threw on Harry Limb and Marshall Young in search of that elusive goal. As the clock ticked towards penalties, the game started to open up and Worcester looked more menacing, particularly on the counter-attack.

But Boston were always a threat as well. There were loud shouts from home fans for a penalty for handball and Limb was denied by Whitcombe after a weaving run on the left.

With seconds of normal time to go, Worcester brok Boston hearts as Dylan Hart found the space to turn home a cross from Liam Lockett. Boston sent on Lucan Dakin to chase an equaliser in added time but as they threw caution to the win, Kyle Belmonte made it 2-0 in the dying moments.

So the Poachers bow out of the competition, but with their heads held high. This was the furthest they'd been in the FA Vase for 11 years and Bunce said the club could be proud of his side’s performance.

Any number of players would have been worthy of the man of the match award, but matchday sponsors Tom and Glen Carter gave the accolade to Jason Field. The match ball sponsor was Wilson Builders.

Town: Portas, Worthington, Field (Dakin), Tate, Ford, Wilson, Beeson (Young), Maddison, Nuttell (Limb), Adams, Bayliss: unused subs: Borbely, Bad, Langford