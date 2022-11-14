Boston Town are knocked out of United Counties League KO Cup by Cogenhoe United

Boston Town were knocked out of the cup at the weekend.

So far in the competition, the Poachers had been successful against Grantham Town Academy (7-1) and Kimberley Miners Welfare (2-1).

Cogenhoe United from the South division visited the Mortgages For You Stadium for the first time since November 2019 where Boston came out winners, winning 1-0.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t the case this time. Town were without club captain Lee Beeson and Fraser Bayliss who were both suspended as well as Travis Portas still out injured so Andrew Hewitt was between the sticks for the second week running.

During the first half, Logan Tate found Marshall Young who headed over the bar which was probably the Poacher’s best chance of the game.

Advertisement

Throughout the whole game, neither side created much with both sets of defenders clearing their lines. During the second 45, Layton Maddison and Logan Tate both had chances one on one but both missed their opportunities.

Cogenhoe did stay in the game during and in the 75th minute, Jessi Obieng put the visitors 1-0 up after he skipped past the host’s back four which led to Boston Town being knocked out of the League Cup.

The next couple of weeks could define Boston’s season as second place Melton and league leaders Loughborough Students both visit to round off November.

There is also a crucial Lincolnshire Senior Trophy Quarter Final tie away at Winterton Rangers in the middle of it all.

Advertisement

Boston Town Assistant Manager Lori Borbely said: “Three hard games to come that we are fully aware of but we believe that we are more than capable of getting all 6 points in the league and getting into the next round of the cup (Lincs trophy).”

"Obviously we are a bit down with being knocked out of the league cup but overall I think we deserved at least a draw after 90 minutes.