Two late goals by Bogdan Balint weren't enough to prevent Boston Town from exiting the United Counties League Knockout Cup at the first hurdle after a 3-2 defeat at Lutterworth Town.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liam Adams was unlucky to see his free-kick from 25 yards hit the cross bar in the first half. Just before the break, the hosts took the lead - and then doubled their advantage 10 minutes into the second half.

Lutterworth were then reduced to 10 men and with 7 minutes to go Balint reduced the arrears with his first goal for Boston Town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home side restored their two goal cushion two minutes later but Balint pounced again right at the death to leave the final score 3-2.

Jordan Nuttell had earlier had his goal ruled out for offside.