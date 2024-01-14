Boston Town are pegged back by injury-time leveller against Eastwood

Boston Town suffered injury-time agony as they ended all square against promotion-chasing Eastwood CFC.

The man of the match award was presented to Luke Wilson by matchday sponsor Daisie Events.

Martyn Bunce's side led twice and thought they'd done enough for a first home league win since September.

But an Alex Troke effort in the 3rd minute of added time hit the post and crept over the line to earn the visitors an unlikely point.

The Poachers had the best of the chances in a goalless first half.

Lee Beeson then converted a Fraser Bayliss cross within 2 minutes of the restart to put them ahead.

Eastwood showed why they're pushing for a play-off place as they equalised after 59 minutes.

But Jordan Nuttell restored the home side's lead almost immediately as he rounded keeper Sam Wilson for his 11th goal of the season.

Harry Limb hit the bar with an audacious lob and the Red Badgers were reduced to 10 men when Ryan Tinsley saw a 2nd yellow card after 82 minutes.

But Boston's afternoon was spoiled as that last-gasp leveller denied them the win they deserved.

A point was enough to move Town up to 11th in the United Counties League Premier North table.

But they're still without a win in their last 5 home league games since they beat Kimberley MW at the Mortages For You Stadium in September. Kimberley are Town's next opponents when they travel there for the corresponding away fixture on Saturday (20 January).