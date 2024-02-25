Boston Town battle to gutsy draw against Loughborough Students

Boston man-of-the-match Jordan Tate.

It was always going to be a big ask for the patched-up Poachers to get anything from this game.

The visitors arrived at the Mortgages For You Stadium having won 11 matches in a row.

By contrast, Martyn Bunce was missing Harry Limb, Layton Maddison and Jason Field - and then lost Dan Worthington to a recurrence of his hamstring injury before the interval.

Both sides had chances in the first half - arguably the best fell to the hosts when visiting keeper Toby Larsen produced a fantastic save to deny Lucas Dakin just before the break.

Loughborough had plenty of possession after the reak but were often wasteful in front of goal while Travis Portas pulled off a couple of good saves to claim a 3rd clean sheet in 4 games.

That's now 4 games unbeaten for Martyn Bunce's side, who've lost just once in 7 games in 2024.

The man of the match award was given to Jordan Tate by matchday sponsor Londis Butterwick Stores.

On Saturday (2 March) Boston Town have another tough home fixture when they entertain league leaders Sherwood Colliery at the Mortgages For You Stadium, kick-off 3pm.