Boston Town beat Skegness 2-1 to claim a place in the Lincs Senior Trophy final
Promotion-chasing Skegness took the lead with their first serious effort on goal when Ben Davison looped a header into the net after 40 minutes.
Martyn Bunce’s side trailed 1-0 at the break but didn’t let their heads drop.
Liam Adams levelled soon after the restart when his shot from the edge of the box took a deflection on its way in.
The hosts, already missing Layton Maddison, Joe Smith and Will Langford, had suffered another blow when Jason Field pulled up in the warm-up and was replaced by Zane Millar.
Adams and Dan Worthington were also carrying knocks for Bunce’s patched-up side – but they did their manager proud as they held the upper hand for much of the game.
And just as both sides must have been thinking about the prospect of a penalty shoot-out, skipper Lee Beeson was quickest to react after a goalmouth scrambled in the 79th minute. He stabbed home and wheeled away with a trademark golf swing celebration.
Skegness claimed Nick Jackson had been fouled by Jordan Nuttell in the build-up, which led to a feisty last few minutes.
But the Poachers deservedly saw out the game and sealed a place in the final for the second year in a row.
They’ll meet Lincoln United in the showpiece game – date and venue to be arranged.
The man of the match award was given by matchday sponsor Newton Fallowell Lettings to Luke Wilson.