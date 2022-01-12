Boston Town bolster defence with double signing

Duran Reynolds. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston Town have made a double signing.

Former Boston United, Dagenham and Redbridge, Barrow and Grays Athletic defender Duran Reynolds has returned to Tattershall Road from neighbours Skegness Town.

Meanwhile, teenager Mackenzie Burdass makes the switch from fellow UCL Premier North outfit Holbeach United.

Mackenzie Burdass. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Reynolds made 22 appearances for the Poachers during an injury hit spell between 2017 and 2019.

Burdass is also part of the Boston United youth set up and played an integral part in their FA Youth Cup run which saw them reach the first round before suffering extra-time defeat to Mansfield Town.

While manager Gary Edgley has been full of praise for his makeshift Poachers defence, which has seen midfielders Jordan Tate and Richard Ford converted into central defenders, his search to bolster the backline has paid off this week.