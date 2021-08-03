Boston Town boss Gary Edgley is an admirer of Deeping Rangers... but expects his side to meet them as equals

Lee Beeson in pre-season action for Town. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Gary Edgley has challenged his Boston Town side to get off to a good start in the United Counties League Premier North.

The Poachers entertain Deeping Rangers tonight as action kicks off in the new-look league.

Edgley has long admired his Lincolnshire rivals, but hopes his squad can close the gap against one of the division's consistent performers.

"It's all about getting off to a good start," he said.

"I believe it's a long time since we last beat Deeping - the chairman keeps reminding me - but it's going to be a tough game.

"I make no bones that I want us to be like them and I'd love them to look at us and want to be like that.

"They're the benchmark for me, they're established and I couldn't wish for a better game to start the season.

"A midweek derby under the lights is fantastic. If you don't want that you shouldn't be in the game.