Boston Town boss Gary Edgley is an admirer of Deeping Rangers... but expects his side to meet them as equals

Gary Edgley has challenged his Boston Town side to get off to a good start in the United Counties League Premier North.
The Poachers entertain Deeping Rangers tonight as action kicks off in the new-look league.
Edgley has long admired his Lincolnshire rivals, but hopes his squad can close the gap against one of the division's consistent performers.
"It's all about getting off to a good start," he said.
"I believe it's a long time since we last beat Deeping - the chairman keeps reminding me - but it's going to be a tough game.
"I make no bones that I want us to be like them and I'd love them to look at us and want to be like that.
"They're the benchmark for me, they're established and I couldn't wish for a better game to start the season.
"A midweek derby under the lights is fantastic. If you don't want that you shouldn't be in the game.
"We need to get that consistency and be a top five team like Deeping have been."