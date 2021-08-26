Boston Town boss Gary Edgley predicts player merry-go-round as Poachers prepare for 'unknown territory'

Gary Edgley. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Gary Edgley doesn’t think it will be long until the first transfer merry go round of the season.

The Boston Town boss is predicting a number of United Counties League Premier Division North clubs will be bolstering their squads in the coming weeks.

“The league always takes a few weeks to settle down anyway, with news signings,” Edgley said.

“But this year you’ve got the added factor that, I feel, there’ll be a lot more changing to come.

“A lot of clubs have got massive squads. Lads, who are quality players, will not sit on the bench or not even be involved on the bench.

“For me, I think maybe in a month or so’s time there’ll be more players moving around.”

Players on the move would make it tougher to second guess rivals, but Edgley says that’s very much the case following the creation of the new-look league following the summer’s pyramid reshuffle.

Town host one of the new UCL arrivals, Gresley Rovers, on Saturday (KO 3pm).

“We’re into unknown territory and playing a lot of teams like that,” he added.

“We’ve got good guys watching lots of games for us and I’m talking to other managers, trying to get as much information about teams - but we still don’t really know who we’ll be playing.

“It’s not like it’s been over the last few seasons. You look at a lot of teams who have come into the league and think ‘they’re decent, they’re strong’.

“There’s no easy games out there and there’ll be a lot of hard games to come. If you don’t turn up you get found out.”