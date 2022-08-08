Martin Bunce was delighted with the effort from his players as Boston Town earned an FA Cup replay against Harborough.

He said it was another tough game against a good side from a higher level.

Bunce told Darren Trapps on Lincolnshire Non-League Radio: “From our perspective, I think that’s our first clean sheet so well happy with that.

“I know I keep repeating myself every week but they’re a great bunch of lads to work with.

"They’ve been fantastic again and given everything they could today for the club.”

The Poachers were quicker out of the blocks and applied some early pressure on a warm afternoon at the Mortgages For You Stadium.

Harry Limb shot narrowly over and then saw another effort deflected wide. Travis Portas had little to do in the first half until he needed to save smartly from Joel Carta just before the break.

Jason Field, making his first appearance since returning to the club, was replaced at half-time, having earlier receiving treatment for an injury.

It was a more even affair after the interval, but the Poachers still had chances to book their place in he next round.

Town: : Portas, Field (Young), Mucklin, J Tate, Wilson, Ford, Bayliss (L Tate), Maddison, Nuttell (Beeson), Limb Adams; subs not used: Borbely, Urbsys