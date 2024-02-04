Boston Town claim derby win over promotion-chasing Sleaford

Boston man of the match Jordan Nuttell.

Remarkably it was their first home victory in the league since September.

Sleaford came into the game full of confidence after inflicting a shock defeat on Lincoln United a week earlier.

By contrast, Poachers boss Martyn Bunce was exasperated by his side's erratic form after they slumped 3-1 to Heanor in their previous game.

But his team redeemed themselves with a gritty display that deservedly earned a much-needed three points.

They had the better of a goalless first half, with Sleaford's Liam Flitton the busier of the two goalkeepers.

The visitors were much improved in the early stages after the break but it was Jordan Nuttell who got the all-important breakthrough after 70 minutes.

Harry Limb might be struggling for goals this season but he reminded everyone of his class with a sublime cross for Nuttell to head home his 12th goal of the campaign, already bettering his tally of 11 for 2022-23.

The Poachers were suddeny transformed and had two great chances in quick succession to extend their lead. First Flitton denied sub Lucas Dakin with a superb save and then Limb sent a shot narrowly wide.

But if there any worries that they might regret those missed chances, Dakin soon ended them. This time it was Layton Maddison who was the provider, giving the young striker the chance to round Flitton and make it 2-0 ater 79 minutes.

It was Boston's first win against Sleaford since December 2020 and lifted them to 13th place in the United Counties League Premier North table.

The man of the match award was presented by the Boston First Aid Team to Nuttell, whose goal was his sixth in the last eight league games.

On Saturday (10 February) Boston Town are back at home for a third consecutive weekend. This time league newcomers Ashby Ivanhoe make their first ever visit to the Mortgages For You Stadium. Kick off is at 3pm.