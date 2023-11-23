Boston Town defeat Pinchbeck United to progress in Lincs Senior Trophy

Man of the match Zane Millar and matchday sponsor from Lincolnshire Non-League Radio Darren Trapps.

Their win was sealed with one of the longest-distance goals ever seen at the Mortgages For You Stadium.

Liam Adams swept the ball home from well inside his own half in the 90th minute to make it 2-0. The visitors had sent goalkeeper Lewis Cox forward for a last-ditch corner, but when the ball was cleared to Lucas Dakin in the centre circle, he did well to lay it off to the onrushing Adams who fired it goalwards from fully 55 yards. It slowed tantalisingly as Pinchbeck defenders raced back to try to cut it off, but Adams' effort just had enough momentum to creep over the line.

Earlier, Dakin had broken the deadlock soon after coming on as a sub early in the second half. Despite sitting bottom of the table, Pinchbeck had given as good as they got in a goalless first 45 minutes.

Dakin changed that as he pounced on a lofted ball and smuggled it home to make it 1-0 with Pinchbeck defenders waiting in vain for an offside flag.

To their credit, the Knights pressed for an equaliser till the very end, with former Poachers striker Flynn Slater looking lively up front.

But a second clean sheet in 4 days was enough to earn the Poachers a place for the Lincs Senior Trophy semi-final draw.

The holders will be joined in the hat by Lincoln United and Skegness Town plus either Sleaford Town or Holbeach United.