Boston Town eager to end Newark's good form on the road

Boston Town face Newark on Saturday. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston Town entertain Newark on Saturday - looking to end their seven-week wait for a win.

Gary Edgley’s side’s last three pointer came against Selston at the Mortgages For You Stadium on December 4.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, since then the Poachers - who have seen fixtures postponed - have picked up one point from three Lincolnshire derbies.

A 3-1 defeat at Sleaford Town was followed by a 1-1 draw at home to Skegness, before the weekend’s 3-2 reverse at Deeping Rangers.

Newark scored a stoppage time leveller to earn a 1-1 draw with visitors Skegness at the weekend, ending a run of three defeats.

Harry Limb (two), Fraser Bayliss (two) and Lee Beeson were on target as the Poachers won 5-2 at Basford's Greenwich Avenue ground, where Newark are currently groundsharing, in the reverse fixture in November.

But Newark have fared much better on the road recently, unbeaten in their last four contests.

Their last away game was a 6-0 victory over Holbeach United.

They have also won at Melton Town and drawn with Quorn and AFC Mansfield, the latter a county cup tie which they won on penalties.