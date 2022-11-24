Boston Town stunned Winterton Rangers to storm into the semi-finals of the Lincs Senior Trophy.

Fraser Bayliss

Boston Town stunned Winterton Rangers to storm into the semi-finals of the Lincs Senior Trophy.

They banished memories of last year’s quarter-final exit from the competition on the same ground with a brace apiece from Fraser Bayliss and Liam Adams.

Advertisement

Their quartet of top quality goals simply left the hosts reeling.

Winterton had gone into the tie as firm favourites, having won 3 games in a row to move up to 3rd in the Northern Counties East League.

Advertisement

Martyn Bunce was again limited in his options, with Jason Field missing from the line-up, joining the injured Harry Limb and suspended Lee Beeson.

Early on, Winterton had plenty of possession but wayward shooting mean they only rarely threatened Travis Portas in the Boston goal.

Advertisement

Jack Waddingon had the visitors’ clearest chance when Bayliss burst clear and played him in, only for a last-ditch tackle to deny him a shooting opportunity.

It was Bayliss who made the breakthrough after 34 minutes when he danced through the Rangers defence and slotted calmly home past Scunthorpe United loanee Ewen Oxborough.

Advertisement

Right on half-time, the Poacher doubled their lead as Adams tried an opportunistic effort from outside the box. He struck it so sweetly that it dipped, bounced awkwardly and evaded Oxborough.

Winterton had every right to feel aggrieved at being 2-0 down at half-time.

Advertisement

But any fears among Boston fans of a second half never materialised.

By now, confidence was flooding back into the Poachers’ players after two back-to-back defeats. Adams lashed home a 3rd goal from distance 10 minutes after the break and Bayliss made it 4-0 on the hour after beating the offside to latch onto a superb ball from Luke Wilson.

Advertisement

To their credit, the home side continued to create chances – but the Poachers backline were determined to preserve their clean sheet. Tom Mucklin got payback for last season, when the tie swung on his harsh red card, and Richard Ford repelled everything the hosts could throw at them, despite limping from a heavy blow in the first half.