Boston Town made it three clean sheets in a row as they eased to a valuable victory over Leicester Nirvana.

They dominated for large parts of the game and could have won by a bigger margin if they'd been more clinical in front of goal.

Jordan Nuttell fired over the bar on 13 minutes after a mistake by a Nirvana defender.

Fraser Bayliss opened the scoring with a fine solo effort midway through first half, after making the most of some sloppy Leicester Nirvana defending.

He now has an impressive 16 goals for the season - his best ever tally for the Poachers since making his debut for the club in 2016.

Tom Mucklin doubled the lead with a bullet header from a corner after 31 minutes and the visitors rarely looked like mounting a comeback.

Martyn Bunce was able to bring on 5 substitutes after the break to rotate his squad as they face a busy schedule in the coming weeks.

Harry Limb returned to action after missing most of the past four months with a back injury.

Bayliss was named Man of the Match by sponsor Merrimans Lounge and Restaurant.