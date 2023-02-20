They dominated for large parts of the game and could have won by a bigger margin if they'd been more clinical in front of goal.
Jordan Nuttell fired over the bar on 13 minutes after a mistake by a Nirvana defender.
Fraser Bayliss opened the scoring with a fine solo effort midway through first half, after making the most of some sloppy Leicester Nirvana defending.
He now has an impressive 16 goals for the season - his best ever tally for the Poachers since making his debut for the club in 2016.
Tom Mucklin doubled the lead with a bullet header from a corner after 31 minutes and the visitors rarely looked like mounting a comeback.
Martyn Bunce was able to bring on 5 substitutes after the break to rotate his squad as they face a busy schedule in the coming weeks.
Harry Limb returned to action after missing most of the past four months with a back injury.
Bayliss was named Man of the Match by sponsor Merrimans Lounge and Restaurant.
Town: Portas, Mucklin, J Tate (Field), Adams, Wilson, Ford, Bayliss (Waddington), Maddison, J Nuttell (Slater), Young (Limb), Beeson (L Tate)