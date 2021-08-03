Boston Town fight back from 2-0 down to end five-year wait to beat Deeping Rangers

Harry Limb. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston Town fought back from 2-0 down to record their first win over Deeping Rangers in five years.

On that night in 2016 it took a Jordan Nuttell hat-trick to help the Poachers get one over their rivals in the south of the county.

But tonight saw Town kick off the United Counties League Premier North season with three points after completing a dramatic turnaround.

Rangers stormed into an early lead, Jake Walton and Will Bird making it 2-0 with just 23 minutes on the clock - far from the start Gary Edgley’s side wanted.

But Luke White handed the hosts a lifeline as he reduced the arrears with half an hour played.

And the Poachers were level 20 minutes into the second half as Joe Smith got his name on the scoresheet.

The turnaround was complete when Harry Limb put Boston in front for the first time in the 68th minute.